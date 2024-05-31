Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 1.6%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 11.27% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 21.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 20.23% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 14.60% on a year-to-date basis. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.42% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 10.85% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and NI make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
