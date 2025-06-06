Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.7%. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and down 1.91% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.82% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 1.70% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CTRA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 2.85% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 67.16% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 31.78% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and TER make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.2% Materials +0.2% Utilities +0.1%

