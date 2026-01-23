Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 10.32% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.51% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 22.06% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HAL make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.2%. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.63% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.69% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 9.09% year-to-date. Combined, CF and IP make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Materials +0.2% Services -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.7% Financial -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Utilities -1.0% Healthcare -1.2%

