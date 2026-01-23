Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 10.32% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.51% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 22.06% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HAL make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.2%. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 9.63% on a year-to-date basis. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.69% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 9.09% year-to-date. Combined, CF and IP make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Largest Discount Preferreds
AXSM Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SRC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.