Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and SLB Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.0% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and SLB Ltd, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Materials +1.6% Utilities +1.4% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying

 ELD shares outstanding history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NTI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.