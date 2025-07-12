Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

July 12, 2025 — 04:56 am EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.89% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 14.45% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 0.16% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and BKR make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.87% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.73% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 23.80% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.6%
Financial-0.4%
Utilities-0.5%
Services-0.6%
Industrial-0.7%
Consumer Products-0.8%
Technology & Communications-0.8%
Materials-1.0%
Healthcare-1.3%

