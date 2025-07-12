Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 5.89% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 14.45% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 0.16% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and BKR make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.87% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.73% year-to-date, and Welltower Inc is up 23.80% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.3%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
VSTS YTD Return
ODC Split History
ETFs Holding PCLN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.