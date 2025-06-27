Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 15.4% and 3.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 7.91% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 3.52% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 33.42% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 3.44% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.01% year-to-date, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is up 6.74% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and HLT make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.4% Healthcare +0.2% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Energy -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Preferred Stock Investing

 Funds Holding RBB

 SFIX shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.