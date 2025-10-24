Markets
FIX

Friday Sector Leaders: Construction, Computer Peripherals

October 24, 2025 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, construction shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Comfort Systems USA, up about 18.2% and shares of IES Holdings up about 14.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Seagate Technology Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% and Lantronix, trading up by about 5.1% on Friday.

Friday Sector Leaders: Construction, Computer PeripheralsVIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Construction, Computer Peripherals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIX
IESC
STX
LTRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.