In trading on Friday, construction shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Comfort Systems USA, up about 18.2% and shares of IES Holdings up about 14.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Seagate Technology Holdings, trading higher by about 5.9% and Lantronix, trading up by about 5.1% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Construction, Computer Peripherals

