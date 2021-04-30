Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 6.55% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.18% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 8.16% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and SO make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 5.04% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.19% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 16.40% year-to-date. TSLA makes up approximately 15.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Services -0.7% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.1% Energy -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.