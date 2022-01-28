In trading on Friday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Singularity Future Technology, up about 8.7% and shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Atlassian, trading higher by about 11.6% and Couchbase, trading higher by about 6.6% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Information Technology Services

