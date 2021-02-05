Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within the sector, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 3.50% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is up 2.95% year-to-date, and MGM Resorts International is up 9.44% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and MGM make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 1.50% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 21.37% year-to-date, and Linde plc, is down 1.79% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and LIN make up approximately 21.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.6%
Materials +1.2%
Consumer Products +1.1%
Utilities +0.9%
Industrial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.1%

