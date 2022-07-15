Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.8%. Within that group, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.0% and 10.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 3.6% on the day, and down 17.63% year-to-date. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.99% year-to-date, and State Street Corp., is down 26.99% year-to-date. Combined, C and STT make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 2.1%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and down 28.82% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 68.82% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 39.58% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and PENN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.8% Services +2.1% Healthcare +2.0% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.6% Energy +1.2% Materials +1.1% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.