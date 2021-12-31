Markets
SBNY

Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 35.18% year-to-date. Signature Bank, meanwhile, is up 142.22% year-to-date, and Berkley Corp is up 27.79% year-to-date. Combined, SBNY and WRB make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 27.30% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 30.29% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 31.77% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.6%
Materials +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Industrial +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBNY WRB XLF MHK CE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular