Friday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY) and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 35.18% year-to-date. Signature Bank, meanwhile, is up 142.22% year-to-date, and Berkley Corp is up 27.79% year-to-date. Combined, SBNY and WRB make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 27.30% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 30.29% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 31.77% year-to-date. CE makes up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.6% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.3% Services +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1%

