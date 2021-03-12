Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.9%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 15.6% and shares of Altria Group up about 1.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are aerospace & defense shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Sifco Industries, trading higher by about 13.2% and Astronics, trading up by about 6.3% on Friday.

