Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 24.8% and 8.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 3.1% on the day, and down 9.66% year-to-date. First Republic Bank, meanwhile, is down 78.56% year-to-date, and US Bancorp, is down 25.25% year-to-date. Combined, FRC and USB make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and down 8.94% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 17.22% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 27.12% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.9% Services -1.3% Utilities -1.3% Healthcare -1.4% Consumer Products -1.5% Industrial -1.7% Materials -1.8% Energy -2.2% Financial -3.2%

