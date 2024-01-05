News & Insights

Markets
CAG

Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

January 05, 2024 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 0.44% year-to-date. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.64% year-to-date, and PepsiCo Inc, is down 0.83% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and PEP make up approximately 11.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 1.55% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 0.38% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 0.81% year-to-date. Combined, ES and AWK make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.6%
Materials +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Utilities +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Consumer Products 0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Entertainment Dividend Stocks
 VIV YTD Return
 VTWO shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAG
PEP
IYK
ES
AWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.