In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dell Technologies, off about 4.1% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf down about 2.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are insurance brokers shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Corebridge Financial, trading lower by about 3.5% and Goosehead Insurance, trading lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Computers, Insurance Brokers

