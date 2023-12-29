In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Palatin Technologies, off about 13.6% and shares of Personalis down about 10.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are rubber & plastics shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Tupperware Brands, trading lower by about 10.2% and Lightwave Logic, trading lower by about 7.5%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Rubber & Plastics

