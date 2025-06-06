Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 7.75% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is down 22.37% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.82% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and ED make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 19.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 1.09% on a year-to-date basis. lululemon athletica inc, meanwhile, is down 30.45% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc is up 25.75% year-to-date. Combined, LULU and DLTR make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.7%
Technology & Communications+1.2%
Healthcare+0.8%
Financial+0.8%
Industrial+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.5%
Services+0.2%
Materials+0.2%
Utilities+0.1%

