Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 14.83% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 43.54% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.44% year-to-date. Combined, VST and ED make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.9% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 15.10% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.08% year-to-date, and Ingersoll Rand Inc, is down 13.28% year-to-date. IR makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 TMCX shares outstanding history

 Funds Holding SEPU

 AIA Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.