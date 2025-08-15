Markets
VST

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Industrial

August 15, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 14.83% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 43.54% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.44% year-to-date. Combined, VST and ED make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.9% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 15.10% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 39.08% year-to-date, and Ingersoll Rand Inc, is down 13.28% year-to-date. IR makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.8%
Energy+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Services+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Financial-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Industrial-0.2%
Utilities-0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 TMCX shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding SEPU
 AIA Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TMCX shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding SEPU-> AIA Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST
ED
XLU
LRCX
IR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.