Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 29.87% year-to-date. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 18.14% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 21.05% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and EIX make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 25.20% on a year-to-date basis. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.17% year-to-date, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is up 41.47% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and HIG make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Consumer Products 0.0% Services -0.1% Energy -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Healthcare -0.6% Materials -0.9% Financial -1.0% Utilities -1.1%

