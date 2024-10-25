Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 29.87% year-to-date. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 18.14% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 21.05% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and EIX make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 25.20% on a year-to-date basis. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.17% year-to-date, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is up 41.47% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and HIG make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
