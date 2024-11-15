News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

November 15, 2024 — 03:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 4.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 19.39% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.52% year-to-date, and Adobe Inc, is down 15.56% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and ADBE make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 7.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 23.70% on a year-to-date basis. Omnicom Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.81% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 19.73% year-to-date. Combined, OMC and WBD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.0%
Financial+0.1%
Materials-0.4%
Energy-0.4%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Industrial-1.0%
Healthcare-1.2%
Services-1.4%
Technology & Communications-1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
