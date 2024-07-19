Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.7% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 15.31% year-to-date. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 18.62% year-to-date, and Intel Corp, is down 33.64% year-to-date. Combined, CRWD and INTC make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.14% on a year-to-date basis. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.24% year-to-date, and FMC Corp., is down 6.23% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and FMC make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Utilities -0.2% Energy -0.2% Services -0.3% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Consumer Products -1.0% Materials -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2%

