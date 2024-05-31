Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.5% and 7.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.59% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.25% year-to-date, and HP Inc is up 19.23% year-to-date. HPQ makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 7.42% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.53% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 12.50% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
VA Options Chain
URGN Options Chain
Costco Wholesale shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.