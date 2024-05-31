News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

May 31, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.5% and 7.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.59% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.25% year-to-date, and HP Inc is up 19.23% year-to-date. HPQ makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 7.42% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.53% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 12.50% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.6%
Utilities+1.1%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Financial+1.0%
Services+0.7%
Healthcare+0.2%
Industrial0.0%
Materials0.0%
Technology & Communications-1.2%

