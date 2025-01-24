Markets
TXN

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

January 24, 2025 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.5% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 2.72% year-to-date. Texas Instruments Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.05% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 2.69% year-to-date. Combined, TXN and MCHP make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.04% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.92% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 3.15% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and COP make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.5%
Financial+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Services+0.1%
Healthcare-0.0%
Industrial-0.3%
Materials-0.3%
Energy-0.4%
Technology & Communications-0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
 SAL Historical Stock Prices
 LABU Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks-> SAL Historical Stock Prices-> LABU Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TXN
MCHP
XLK
FANG
COP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.