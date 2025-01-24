Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.5% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 2.72% year-to-date. Texas Instruments Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.05% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 2.69% year-to-date. Combined, TXN and MCHP make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 7.04% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.92% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 3.15% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and COP make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
