Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 37.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 4.83% year-to-date. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 52.62% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 6.50% year-to-date. Combined, TTD and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.30% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 30.13% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 15.59% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -0.4% Services -0.7%

