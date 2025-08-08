Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 37.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 4.83% year-to-date. The Trade Desk Inc, meanwhile, is down 52.62% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 6.50% year-to-date. Combined, TTD and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.30% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 30.13% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 15.59% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.7%
