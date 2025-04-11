Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 11.38% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.21% year-to-date, and Paramount Global is up 2.87% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and PARA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and down 2.82% on a year-to-date basis. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is down 28.85% year-to-date, and Discover Financial Services, is down 9.18% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and DFS make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.9% Energy +2.2% Industrial +2.0% Healthcare +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.6% Consumer Products +1.4% Utilities +1.4% Financial +1.1% Services +0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 PING YTD Return

 RVTY RSI

 IHE Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.