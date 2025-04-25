Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

April 25, 2025 — 04:03 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 1.99% year-to-date. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is down 16.40% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 45.11% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and NEM make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.5% and 9.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 0.61% on a year-to-date basis. Erie Indemnity Co., meanwhile, is down 11.60% year-to-date, and Aon plc, is down 7.56% year-to-date. Combined, ERIE and AON make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Services-0.3%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Healthcare-0.7%
Industrial-0.7%
Utilities-0.8%
Energy-1.0%
Financial-1.2%
Materials-1.4%

