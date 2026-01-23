Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 1.48% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 63.22% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 5.90% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and PODD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.69% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.91% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 0.22% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EXC make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Materials +0.2% Services -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.7% Financial -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Utilities -1.0% Healthcare -1.2%

