Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 4.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 1.48% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 63.22% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 5.90% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and PODD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.69% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.91% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 0.22% year-to-date. Combined, AES and EXC make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
