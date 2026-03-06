Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) and Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 1.63% year-to-date. CRH plc, meanwhile, is down 15.14% year-to-date, and Revvity Inc, is down 4.12% year-to-date. RVTY makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) and Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 8.30% on a year-to-date basis. Blackrock Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.93% year-to-date, and Ares Management Corp, is down 32.36% year-to-date. Combined, BLK and ARES make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.8%
|Financial
|-1.8%
|Industrial
|-1.8%
