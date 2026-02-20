Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 1.28% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.12% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 9.56% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and A make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 22.65% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.16% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 18.10% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and CTRA make up approximately 25.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Financial +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Materials +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Energy 0.0%

