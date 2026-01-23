In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Smith Douglas Homes, down about 4% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Lands End, trading lower by about 5.2% and Vera Bradley, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.