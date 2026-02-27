Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 6.38% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 27.22% year-to-date, and KKR & CO Inc, is down 31.73% year-to-date. Combined, APO and KKR make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 3.91% on a year-to-date basis. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 62.12% year-to-date, and Robinhood Markets Inc, is down 33.41% year-to-date. TER makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.3% Materials +0.3% Services -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Financial -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of CLAC

 DST Price Target

 Funds Holding MGEE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.