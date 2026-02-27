Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Financial sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within the sector, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 6.38% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 27.22% year-to-date, and KKR & CO Inc, is down 31.73% year-to-date. Combined, APO and KKR make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 3.91% on a year-to-date basis. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is up 62.12% year-to-date, and Robinhood Markets Inc, is down 33.41% year-to-date. TER makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-1.7%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of CLAC
DST Price Target
Funds Holding MGEE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.