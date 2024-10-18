News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

October 18, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 10.23% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 17.16% year-to-date, and EQT Corp, is down 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and EQT make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 20.54% on a year-to-date basis. Gen Digital Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.23% year-to-date, and Dell Technologies Inc is up 66.36% year-to-date. Combined, GEN and DELL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.6%
Services+0.5%
Utilities+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.3%
Materials+0.2%
Financial+0.1%
Industrial+0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Energy-0.5%

