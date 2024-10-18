Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 10.23% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 17.16% year-to-date, and EQT Corp, is down 5.09% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and EQT make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 20.54% on a year-to-date basis. Gen Digital Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.23% year-to-date, and Dell Technologies Inc is up 66.36% year-to-date. Combined, GEN and DELL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.5%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding JANP
ETFs Holding DISCA
ETFs Holding DRH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.