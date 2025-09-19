Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

September 19, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 4.82% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.57% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc, is down 26.09% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and OKE make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.28% on a year-to-date basis. Dollar General Corp, meanwhile, is up 35.97% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp, is down 2.11% year-to-date. Combined, DG and LEN make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.5%
Financial-0.0%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Industrial-0.3%
Services-0.4%
Healthcare-0.4%
Materials-0.4%
Energy-1.6%

