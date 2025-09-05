Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.2% on the day, and up 3.41% year-to-date. ConocoPhillips, meanwhile, is down 4.56% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 14.08% year-to-date. Combined, COP and FANG make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 10.20% on a year-to-date basis. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A, meanwhile, is up 37.03% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 25.50% year-to-date. Combined, IBKR and SCHW make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-1.9%
