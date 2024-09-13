News & Insights

Markets
HAL

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

September 13, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 21.58% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.96% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and DVN make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 12.92% on a year-to-date basis. Garmin Ltd, meanwhile, is up 34.57% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 16.58% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+1.6%
Materials+1.6%
Utilities+1.2%
Technology & Communications+1.2%
Industrial+1.0%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Healthcare+0.7%
Financial+0.7%
Energy+0.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 TICC Historical Stock Prices
 OMNT Insider Buying
 Funds Holding SPXZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAL
DVN
XLE
GRMN
TSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.