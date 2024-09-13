Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 3.92% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 21.58% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 10.96% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and DVN make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 12.92% on a year-to-date basis. Garmin Ltd, meanwhile, is up 34.57% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc is up 16.58% year-to-date. TSN makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.6% Materials +1.6% Utilities +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.2% Industrial +1.0% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.7% Financial +0.7% Energy +0.6%

