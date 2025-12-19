Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

December 19, 2025 — 03:30 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 24.0% and 11.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 5.46% year-to-date. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.32% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 20.92% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.73% on a year-to-date basis. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 60.00% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 7.41% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PNW make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.5%
Healthcare+0.9%
Industrial+0.8%
Financial+0.4%
Energy+0.4%
Materials+0.3%
Services+0.1%
Utilities-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.7%

