Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 3.44% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.46% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 4.65% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.69% on a year-to-date basis. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.33% year-to-date, and Horton Inc is up 7.52% year-to-date. Combined, LEN and DHI make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Services
|-0.9%
