Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 2.4%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 13.72% year-to-date. Constellation Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.56% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group is up 16.47% year-to-date. STZ makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 17.71% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.14% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 12.41% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and NUE make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.1% Healthcare +1.6% Industrial +1.4% Energy +1.4% Services +0.8% Financial +0.7% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5%

