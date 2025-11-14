Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.27% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 13.48% year-to-date, and LKQ Corp, is down 14.34% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.98% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.69% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp, is down 19.45% year-to-date. IFF makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Low Priced Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding QVOY
Funds Holding JEC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.