Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.27% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 13.48% year-to-date, and LKQ Corp, is down 14.34% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.98% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.69% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp, is down 19.45% year-to-date. IFF makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.6%
Utilities+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Financial-0.0%
Services-0.3%
Healthcare-0.3%
Industrial-0.3%
Materials-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.6%

