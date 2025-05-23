Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Apparel Stores

May 23, 2025 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Xerox Holdings, down about 16.6% and shares of Corsair Gaming off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Ross Stores, trading lower by about 14.6% and Burlington Stores, trading lower by about 9.5%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
