Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Apparel Stores

In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Xerox Holdings, down about 16.6% and shares of Corsair Gaming off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by Ross Stores, trading lower by about 14.6% and Burlington Stores, trading lower by about 9.5%.

