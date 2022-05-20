Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 24.0% and 8.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 3.0% on the day, and down 31.60% year-to-date. Ross Stores Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.06% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 24.69% year-to-date. Combined, ROST and AAP make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 6.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.0% in midday trading, and down 10.26% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 44.42% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 33.14% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -1.1% Energy -1.3% Financial -1.4% Consumer Products -1.6% Industrial -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.0% Services -2.5% Materials -2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.