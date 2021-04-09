Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 28.09% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is down 2.69% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 7.16% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and COG make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.99% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 4.00% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 0.49% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.4% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Energy -1.3%

