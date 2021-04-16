Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 29.31% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 58.55% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 43.84% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and EOG make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.41% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.01% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is down 14.10% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications 0.0% Energy -0.9%

