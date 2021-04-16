Markets
MRO

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 29.31% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 58.55% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 43.84% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and EOG make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.41% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.01% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., is down 14.10% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.1%
Utilities +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Services +0.6%
Healthcare +0.6%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Energy -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO EOG XLE TWTR TTWO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular