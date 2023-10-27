Friday Corn Prices Gaining for Weekend

Midday corn futures are trading 1 ½ to 2 ½ cents higher so far for Friday. The Dec contract has printed a 5 ¾ cent range so far for the session from -1 to +4 ¾ cents.

USDA’s national weekly Ethanol report showed the cash market for ethanol ranged $1.93 to $2.25 regionally, mostly 1 to 13 cents lower. The DDGS market was mostly $2-$10/ton stronger for the week from $185 to $210 regionally. Corn oil business ranged from 57 cents to 62 cents regionally this week, mostly UNCH to 6 c/lb weaker.

The European Commission raised their corn production forecast by 100k MT to 59.9 MMT.

FAS reported corn Export Sales were 1.351 MMT for the week that ended 10/19. That set the season’s total commitment at 17.53 MMT (690 mbu), up from 13.83 MMT (544 mbu) last year.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.80 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.52 3/4, up 1 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.94 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $5.03, up 1 3/4 cents,

