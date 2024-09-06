News & Insights

Markets
AVD

Friday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AVD, CGNX

September 06, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Vanguard, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Keith M. Rosenbloom bought 136,492 shares of AVD, at a cost of $5.79 each, for a total investment of $790,844. So far Rosenbloom is in the green, up about 9.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.33. American Vanguard is trading up about 2.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Rosenbloom purchased AVD on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $691,295 at an average of $7.22 per share.

And also on Wednesday, SVP, Chief Financial Officer Dennis Fehr bought $249,920 worth of Cognex, buying 6,570 shares at a cost of $38.04 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fehr in the past twelve months. Cognex is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday.

Friday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AVD, CGNXVIDEO: Friday 9/6 Insider Buying Report: AVD, CGNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVD
CGNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.