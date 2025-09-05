Markets
Friday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: FTRE, ORI

September 05, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Fortrea Holdings' Director, Erin L. Russell, made a $100,018 buy of FTRE, purchasing 9,854 shares at a cost of $10.15 each. So far Russell is in the green, up about 14.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.65. Fortrea Holdings is trading up about 10.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Russell in the past year.

And at Old Republic International, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Therace Risch who purchased 1,500 shares for a cost of $39.90 each, for a trade totaling $59,850. Old Republic International is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Risch is in the green, up about 2.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $41.01.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

FTRE
ORI

