As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Fortrea Holdings' Director, Erin L. Russell, made a $100,018 buy of FTRE, purchasing 9,854 shares at a cost of $10.15 each. So far Russell is in the green, up about 14.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.65. Fortrea Holdings is trading up about 10.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Russell in the past year.

And at Old Republic International, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Therace Risch who purchased 1,500 shares for a cost of $39.90 each, for a trade totaling $59,850. Old Republic International is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Risch is in the green, up about 2.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $41.01.

VIDEO: Friday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: FTRE, ORI

