Friday 9/27 Insider Buying Report: TECX

September 27, 2024 — 11:54 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Tectonic Therapeutic, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Timothy A. Springer who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $28.82 each, for a total investment of $1.44M. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday. Springer was up about 5.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TECX trading as high as $30.49 at last check today.

