Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Talkspace's Chief Financial Officer, Ian Jiro Harris, made a $148,566 purchase of TALK, buying 70,100 shares at a cost of $2.12 a piece. So far Harris is in the green, up about 7.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.28. Talkspace is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, COO John A. Citrano bought $130,656 worth of ECB Bancorp, buying 9,650 shares at a cost of $13.54 a piece. Before this latest buy, Citrano made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $10,695 shares at a cost of $11.87 a piece. ECB Bancorp is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. So far Citrano is in the green, up about 5.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.29.

VIDEO: Friday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: TALK, ECBK

