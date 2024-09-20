News & Insights

Markets
GTE

Friday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: GTE, EPSN

September 20, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Gran Tierra Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 100,000 shares of GTE, for a cost of $6.17 each, for a total investment of $617,000. So far Guidry is in the green, up about 2.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.35. Gran Tierra Energy is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Guidry in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell purchased $373,700 worth of Epsilon Energy, purchasing 74,000 shares at a cost of $5.05 each. Before this latest buy, Stabell purchased EPSN at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.70M at an average of $4.97 per share. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. So far Stabell is in the green, up about 6.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.38.

Friday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: GTE, EPSNVIDEO: Friday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: GTE, EPSN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GTE
EPSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.