As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Gran Tierra Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 100,000 shares of GTE, for a cost of $6.17 each, for a total investment of $617,000. So far Guidry is in the green, up about 2.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.35. Gran Tierra Energy is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Guidry in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell purchased $373,700 worth of Epsilon Energy, purchasing 74,000 shares at a cost of $5.05 each. Before this latest buy, Stabell purchased EPSN at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.70M at an average of $4.97 per share. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. So far Stabell is in the green, up about 6.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.38.

VIDEO: Friday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: GTE, EPSN

